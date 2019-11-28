New online reverse marketplace reduces the time spent tracking down luxury timepieces, making gifting this Christmas quick and easy



A new online service, Time-To-Find, has been launched just in time for the busiest shopping season and promises to revolutionise the way consumers shop for luxury new Swiss watches, connecting busy UK consumers with the Swiss watch brands’ authorised UK retailers that have their requested model in stock.



The platform, which is the brainchild of entrepreneur Joshua Dreyfuss and the senior management team formerly behind Superbrand Rotary Watches, allows time-poor consumers to quickly and easily track down the exact watches they’re looking for, matching their requirements online against the actual stock of authorised bricks and mortar Swiss watch retailers.



Though it is an online business, Time-To-Find’s motivation is to support and preserve the network of high street Official Swiss watch retailers by connecting consumers directly with them. The site does the legwork, the retailers respond to the consumer enquiry, meaning the shopper just waits for replies to drop into their inbox.



Time-To-Find harnesses the power of the internet for savvy shoppers who can now avoid the misery of conducting multiple, time consuming searches that often end in frustration when the model is out of stock, and prevents battling the crowds this Christmas.



Time-To-Find promises that within 24 hours of submitting an enquiry through their service, customers will receive private email responses from official stockists that have the selected model in stock.

Best of all, Time-To-Find operates completely free of charge to the consumer.



Founder Joshua Dreyfuss, 22, said: “Those looking for a particular model of Swiss watch usually have to sacrifice hours, if not days, and cover hundreds of miles in order to track down one retailer carrying their dream watch – that’s a big price to pay for busy people whose work/life balance is already stretched. Our solution puts the consumer back in the driving seat.



“Time-To-Find cuts out the distance between a customer and the official stockist network all the while ensuring a high level of customer service from enquiry to delivery.”



Their optional chargeable concierge service means that the watch is, collected and then hand delivered providing a prestigious delivery experience, perfect for surprising that special someone. The concierge service is available right up to Christmas Eve.



Time-To-Find are currently offering an early Christmas present of their own – to celebrate the launch of the new service, each new user registration currently receives a GBP50 welcome credit against their first purchase. Watch prices start from as little as GBP131 and with over 20,000 Swiss watch models to discover.



- End-



If you would like more information regarding the data or any imagery, please contact:

Gemma Flinders



gflinders@receptional.com

01525 715520



Notes to Editors



Please credit Time-To-Find when covering this press release: https://www.timetofind.com/



About Time-to-Find



Time-to-Find is the world's first authorised reverse marketplace for luxury Swiss watches. Backed by the team behind both Rotary and Dreyfuss & Co. the brand aims to do what no brand has ever done before in the watch space. By bringing the watch directly to the customer through a combination of a technically advanced platform and first-class customer service, Time-to-Find.com remove the hassle and hard work from the process of is a revolutionary and convenient solution to track down and purchase a specific Swiss watch. Designed by – and for, a new generation of internet savvy millennials.