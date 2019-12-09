This acquisition allows Puzzel to expand its presence in the U.K. market, while adding new capabilities that will help our global customer base

Oslo, Norway - Puzzel, a leading European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider, has announced the acquisition of Logicalware Ltd (“Logicalware”), a provider of email automation and customer service software. Logicalware is headquartered in Scotland and has customers across the UK, US and Australia.



Logicalware’s best-in-class suite of customer service software solutions allow agents to efficiently and cost-effectively manage their customer support services. Logicalware will be merged with Puzzel further strengthening its CCaaS offering by providing users an omni-channel end-to-end view of each customer interaction and enhancing customer service workflow efficiencies and automation.



“Puzzel has a superb omni-channel contact center solution, which is gaining significant scale across key European markets, and supported by strong customer advocacy,” said Jamie MacSween, CEO of Logicalware. “The entire team at Logicalware is looking forward to being a part of this continued growth and joining the Puzzel organization.”



Børge Astrup, CEO of Puzzel, stated, “This acquisition allows Puzzel to expand its presence in the U.K. market, while adding new capabilities that will help our global customer base more efficiently orchestrate their internal processes and workflows. The strength of Logicalware’s comprehensive ticketing and automation solution suite, intuitive user interface and blue-chip customer base is highly complementary to Puzzel’s existing solution. We believe these tools will be valued by many of our existing customers and new clients, as we continue to broaden the value proposition of our omni-channel cloud contact center software.”



The acquisition was made possible with the support of Puzzel’s owner, the global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners (“Marlin”). “In Logicalware, we saw a business with a scalable and flexible software product offering designed to support organizations of all sizes,” said Mike Wilkinson, a vice president at Marlin. “The company has highly supportive blue-chip customers that underscore the strength and effectiveness of Logicalware’s tools for customer engagement. We look forward to working with the management team to integrate Logicalware into Puzzel’s holistic solution and introduce new functionality to Puzzel’s existing customer base.”



About Puzzel

Puzzel is a leading cloud-based contact entre software provider and one of the first pioneers to develop a cloud-based contact centre offering. Today, the company combines its omni-channel technology with artificial intelligence capabilities to provide comprehensive, end-to-end customer interaction solutions in an age of digitization. Puzzel was recognized as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in Western Europe for the fifth consecutive year given its strong growth, functional capabilities, strengths in standards and compliance, customer service and support. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in six European markets including the U.K., the company serves more than 900 customers across 40 countries. For more information, please visit Puzzel.



About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 150 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit Marlin Equity.





