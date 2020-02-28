Leading CBD manufacturer Goodbody Botanicals, part of Sativa Group Plc, has secured a listing with a leading UK wholesaler for medical and health and beauty products.



Pharmacists across the UK can now access the Goodbody Botanicals range of market-leading CBD products, including four peppermint-flavoured CBD oil drops (from low to maximum strength), CBD soft gels and a CBD balm. All Goodbody Botanicals’ products are tested thoroughly by Phytovista Laboratories for quality, and are compliant to industry standards and regulations.



In addition, Goodbody Botanicals has also entered into a contract to employ Skills in Healthcare –a syndicated pharmacy salesforce - who visit 1,500 top performing, independent pharmacy customers and will actively promote the Goodbody Botanicals range over the next four months.



According to George Thomas, MD of Goodbody Botanicals, “The listing with Alliance Healthcare in the UK is great news for our brand and supports our aim to be sold in 1,000 pharmacies in the UK over the next 12 months. “





About Goodbody Botanicals

Goodbody Botanicals is a UK based distributor and manufacturer of market-leading CBD products.

The company is owned by Sativa Group Plc, a medicinal cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness business, focused on the smart-sourcing of the raw material, advanced extraction, manufacture, testing, distribution, and research & development of medicinal cannabis and CBD products.



Sativa Group Plc joined the UK’s NEX market in March 2018 as the UK’s first medicinal cannabis investment vehicle and since then has capitalised on its first-mover advantage. Sativa Group Plc owns PhytoVista Laboratories, Goodbody Botanicals and Goodbody Wellness.



Specialist CBD testing facility PhytoVista Laboratories has conducted over 2000 independent tests.



