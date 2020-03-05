British business messaging app Guild has set up CREO (Coronavirus Reponse for Event Organisers) as a peer support group for anyone due to run an event in the next six months.



The group gathered over 100 members within 24hrs of set up. Members include event organisers from around the world as well as professional membership associations for event organisers. Specialist experts on PR, comms, crisis management, legal, insurance, health and safety etc. have also been invited into the community to help.



The CREO community has also crowd-sourced a document (the "CREO Manual") to capture the advice, resources and insights generated by the group. This is publicly available for anyone to read and share and can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-uhTOFA0CmhDvRY-FsfLrxV1...



The document is being updated all the time by the events community and contains over 20 pages of useful information across:

- Official data & guidance

- Comms, PR & crisis management

- Virtual event tech

- Logistics & venues

- Financial mitigation

- Insurance & legal

- Health & safety

- Other resources



If you are an event organiser, or know someone who is and might benefit from joining CREO, details including the invitation link are at https://guild.co/blog/creo-coronavirus-reponse-for-event-org...



For more information, visit: https://guild.co/



