Pulsara has chosen Eurostop’s connected retail systems for its operations, warehouse, retail outlets and online brands. Founded nearly 50 years ago, Pulsara is a leading provider of dancewear, stocking famous brands for customers dedicated to dance - from Só Dança and Bloch, to the new fashion Italian name Non Passo ho Danza. Pulsara will use Eurostop systems to manage stock across its warehouse for the wholesale and distribution business as well as its Dance World retail outlets. Eurostop will also provide a single view of stock across all business operations with seamless connection to online channels.



Pulsara selected Eurostop’s system for its ability to provide a complete end to end solution. From Eurostop’s retail POS, e-pos touch, on the till points to e-rmis head office stock control software including warehouse fulfilment and allocation for its retail outlets. With improved stock fulfilment and effective distribution, as well as customised business intelligence using Eurostop e-cubes reports, Pulsara expects to achieve efficiencies across its operations, supporting its business growth.



For Dance World a key benefit of the connected retail systems will be improved inter-branch transfers between different store locations. Head office, store and warehouse staff will also all be able to access the centralised stock system at the same time, giving complete visibility across the business. Automated processes will streamline many time-consuming, currently manual tasks. Eurostop has integrated with existing barcode scanners to speed up stock takes, whether in the retail outlets or the warehouse. Being able to move and track stock easily across its retail estate will also give the management team an accurate, up to the minute status on company stock.



By connecting fully to the existing Visualsoft eCommerce platform Eurostop will improve current processes dramatically. This will enable Pulsara to move away from a time draining manual process and improve efficiency. It will also enable Pulsara to really drive ecommerce sales and give the potential for sales growth in this area.



Stephen Rock, CEO at Pulsara said; “Eurostop’s systems will enable us to address the challenges that we face working as a wholesaler and retailer that operates cross channel. We will now have an accurate overview of stock spanning all aspects of the business. In addition, we will be able operate more efficiently, from the barcode scanning to recording and tracking of items across our integrated sales operations, through to fulfilment, making it easier to manage and grow our online business. Eurostop’s global footprint was a big factor in our decision to choose them as our EPOS provider. China is where future retail is being imagined and with operations in the Far East, Eurostop is at the centre of these developments.”



“The flexible and easy to use reporting functionality will provide increased visibility of sales and stock data and support business decisions that we take as a result. This improved stock management will give us time savings, cost efficiencies and – importantly a key priority for us - improved customer service across the board. From day one, working with Eurostop has been a joy. Their attention to detail and seamless communication cannot be commended enough”



Pulsara will be using Eurostop’s e-cubes for business intelligence to determine what is selling well and understand customer behaviour, in order to estimate inventory needs. e-rmis stock control will enable visibility of stock lines, so that wastage/shrinkage is minimised with responsive re-ordering, reducing stocks of unpopular lines. The stock control and POS systems will also enable Pulsara to analyse customer purchasing habits and histories to create loyalty discounts and promotions.



Stuart Ward, Business Development Manager at Eurostop said; “Businesses that have combined wholesale and retail operations need to have accurate stock records in order to fulfil very different customer requirements. Eurostop’s connected systems are unique in that they have been designed to streamline and automate operations across both types of business, removing many error-prone, manual tasks. The resulting benefits of efficient stock management enable companies like Pulsara to ensure that they can maintain high levels of customer satisfaction, maximise stock levels and profits.”



