London, 15 April - Blis, the trusted location-powered advertising and analytics partner, today announced the launch of a new product, Habits to Home Targeting, created to help brands adapt their advertising for a ‘stay at home’ COVID world. The new product combines Blis’ accurate historical audience targeting data, largely from pre-COVID consumer behaviours, with a new proprietary technology designed to identify and reach entire households at scale.



Blis Habits to Home Targeting, the newest in its suite of Activation offerings, can deliver personalised ads across multiple devices in the home. It combines consented historical location behaviours, collected over the past six months, with Blis’ new proprietary Smart Households technology. The new product provides brands with an opportunity to connect and reach all consumers residing in a household. At a time when fewer purchase decisions are being made outside the home, shared habits can influence preferences and buying behaviours.



Greg Isbister, CEO of Blis said, “At Blis, we use mobile location data to help brands understand, reach and engage consumers globally. But right now, with many people around the world impacted by lockdowns, the usual methods of reaching consumers are also restricted. Foot traffic to stores and leisure destinations worldwide has seen a significant decline, -82% in the UK alone, but mobile usage and media consumption at home is increasing at an astounding rate. Habits to Home Targeting is an agile solution to a pressing problem faced by many advertisers during this crisis. Using historical behaviours, we can reach whole households at scale and help brands connect with all involved in the decision making within a home.”



Where possible, people are currently working from home, leaving only for essential travel and usually making trips to stores alone, rather than in groups. Understanding which stores users visit, and when, is key, and reaching an entire household based on historic location behaviours means brands can deliver highly relevant and effective communication to a receptive audience.



As with all Blis location data, Habits to Home Targeting is powered by a rich, consented dataset that adheres to the rigorous standards of GDPR and CCPA.



Isbister continued, “In times of economic struggle, marketing is often the first budget line to be cut. Taking a long-term view and focusing efforts on brand-building is critical for our entire industry to adapt to this challenge and survive. We’re seeing brands really take a considered approach towards pivoting their messaging, and Habits to Home Targeting will help ensure that they reach the community of people within a household that will be impacted by any purchasing decisions made on their behalf.”





About Blis

Blis is the trusted leader in location-powered advertising and analytics, helping brands understand, reach and engage consumers globally to deliver measurable results. Because location data is the most accurate indicator of ’real’ behaviour and intent at scale vs any other type of data, Blis uses this data to map real-world consumer behaviours based on where people are and where they've been, uncovering the truth about what people actually do.



Blis’ Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale. Its three tried and tested proprietary technologies – Smart Pin, Smart Scale, Smart Places and new Smart Households – allow for more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike.



Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in 42 offices across five continents. Working with the world’s largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency, Blis reaches over a billion mobile devices a year.

To learn more, visit blis.com.