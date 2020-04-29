I thought the best way to help was to gather a team of the World’s leading experts sharing deep insights and wisdom through an online summit

• 30 of the world’s leading experts in entrepreneurship, mindset and business host an online event.

• Speakers include best-selling authors such as Jack Canfield, Dr John Demartini, Chester Elton and Sharon Lechter.

• The experts (that would ordinarily cost £1.3m to get on a stage for a live event) share their wisdom, advice, insights and encouragement on how to thrive in the world ahead during and post COVID-19.



For Immediate Release



In response to the COVID-19 global disruption, an online event has been organised to bring together 30 of the world’s leading experts in entrepreneurship, mindset and business mastery coming together to share their wisdom, advice, insights and encouragement on how to thrive in the world ahead.



The Game Changer’s Summit officially launches on 11th May and features headline speakers including Jack Canfield, author of the best-selling book ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’, leading author and speaker Dr. John DeMartini and Sharon Lechter co-author of the worldwide best-seller ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’.



Organiser Adam Strong, explains why he created the event.



“Due to Covid-19 many business owners from around the world have become paralysed with fear and uncertainty. Many business owners and entrepreneurs are scared, and many have gone from thriving to surviving not knowing what the future holds for them. My purpose is to help these businesses and I come from a place of serving our entrepreneurial community. The best way is to work together. I’ve teamed up with 30 of my mentors, friends and colleagues to help you become a game-changer in your industry and best prepare you for the new world”.



He continued:



“The Corona Virus has caused an unprecedented level of disruption to businesses causing stress and overwhelm to entrepreneurs and business owners. As most of us are in lockdown I thought the best way to help was to gather a team of the World’s leading experts sharing deep insights and wisdom through an online summit”



Author and Headline Speaker Jack Canfield explained why he wanted to speak at the event:



"I am participating in the Game Changers Summit because we are facing a moment in history where we all need to change our game and step up to the plate and become our best selves in service to humanity”



Author and Speaker Pete Cohen explained why he wanted to be part of the Game Changers Summit:



"When Adam told me about this event I was delighted to be asked. It’s going to awesome and is just what people need right now as we embrace some uncertainty. He has brought together some world-class speakers and experts. It’s going to be inspirational, informative and a game-changer”



Psychologist and Harley Street Hypnotherapist and Speaker Adam Cox explains why it was a must for him:



“COVID-19 has created an incredible amount of stress, anxiety and overwhelm to business owners across the UK. As someone working in the mental health arena, I felt an obligation to give owners and entrepreneurs the psychological tools to enable them to adapt and thrive in changing times”.



It would cost over £1.3 million to get all these people together in one room. But everyone who signs up for The Game Changers Summit can watch them for FREE and the 30 days of content goes live on the 11th of May starting with Adam Cox.



https://thegamechangerssummit.com/17371/53678



ENDS