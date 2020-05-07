Regatta, a leading outdoor clothing company and staple of the leisurewear market since its founding in 1981, has briefed award winning search and digital marketing company Click Consult to perform content marketing and digital PR activities on its behalf.



Regatta is a brand committed to opening up the outdoors through providing top quality leisurewear at prices that make exploring the outdoors an activity available to everyone and, after almost 30 years, are still committed to thinking of new ways to help people – whether they are hikers, ramblers, showjumpers or mums on the go.



Matt Bullas, CEO of Click Consult, says:



“Working with Regatta is a fantastic opportunity to help a brand we believe in achieve the success and search visibility that their reputation deserves.”



“Our award-winning content marketing and Digital PR team will be creating captivating content and arresting assets to help the brand climb the SERPs.”



