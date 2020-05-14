10to8, the global booking system, has dived into its data to see the real day to day impact of the COVID Crash. By analysing real booking data, 10to8 has identified the relative performance of businesses across sectors and countries in response to the COVID crisis.



On the day it was announced that UK GDP fell 2%, 10to8 is using its unique, anonymised data, to see the detail behind this. How badly some sectors have been hit and where businesses are proving resilient. Some highlights from their first analysis are below. As countries ease lockdown restrictions 10to8 will be releasing more information to help businesses manage their new normal.



The detailed report on the business effect of COVID-19 can be found here



The fastest to transition to virtual appointments was higher education. Bookings that were previously in a physical location moved online within two weeks. During that time, there were almost no cancellations and no drop off in the number of bookings. This is a sector usually seen as more conservative, so for it to outperform medical, banking, and tutoring areas was a surprise to the 10to8 team.



The US is outperforming the UK in terms of bookings provisions. In the US, 10to8 has seen less dramatic drops in bookings than in the UK and US businesses have been faster to recover. This has an accumulating effect: UK service-based businesses are now 25% less busy than their comparable US cousins.



The UK’s beauty sector has been surprisingly innovative with many businesses transitioning quickly to new services online such as haircut and nail tutorials being provided online through virtual sessions.



The medical sector has been moving online at a concerningly slow rate. The medical sector has been slowest to adapt to lockdown. Over 60% of regular medical appointments did not take place at peak lockdown. This is a far worse figure than most other comparable industries where bookings are possible to be conducted in a virtual space.



10to8 is looking for more questions to answer

The research by the 10to8 team aims to inform and provide learning opportunities from different sectors and countries. They are inviting questions from businesses that they may be able to answer from their data. With new questions and their unique insights they hope to provide new understanding of the impact of COVID and build resilience for businesses that take bookings.



Get in touch:

Anna Kocsis

anna.kocsis@10to8.com

07480314104







About 10to8

10to8 is appointment scheduling software that makes bookings happen. Based in Cambridge, UK, it is used by over 100,000 businesses worldwide including health clinics, universities, banks, beauty salons, retail franchises and even alpaca farmers. 10to8’s customers include Expedia, Yale University, Accenture, The Financial Times, and more.



10to8 was developed to rid the world of wasted time. It automatically schedules bookings, gets businesses online and eliminates no-shows through smart communications. We take the wasted time spent managing the average appointment down from 10 minutes of scheduling-hell to 8 seconds of simplicity.



About 10to8’s Data

10to8 gathers aggregate and anonymous bookings data from business customers. No private individuals’ data is ever used - nor can it be accessed by our analysts. We can never see what appointments are for or any information on the staff or clients who have bookings.