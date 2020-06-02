As France reopens its cafes, bars, restaurants, campsites, gyms, swimming pools, beaches and lakes today, new research commissioned by People 1st International provides encouraging signs that Britons are ready to return if the correct measures for health and safety are in place. The findings also highlight that the younger generation will be a driving force when it comes to kick-starting the visitor economy.



Two thousand people aged 18 and above took part in the research, which focuses on the behavioural attitudes and factors impacting a return to leisure activities such as pubs and bars, restaurants, holidays, non-food shopping and visiting local attractions.



Asked about what would influence their decision to take part in these activities, more than half of respondents cited the importance of the following five factors:

• Crowd levels (69%)

• Ability to social distance (64%)

• Confidence in infection control measures (63%)

• Cleanliness and hygiene (61%)

• Confidence that staff have been trained in these new measures (54%)



Whilst both men and women consider these factors important, women appear to be more cautious. For example, 73% of women are concerned about how crowded a location might be, 66% (women) are concerned about cleanliness and 60% of women want to be confident that staff have been trained in safety and hygiene.



In a piece of much needed good news for the British tourism sector, almost three-quarters of those surveyed (73%) said they planned to spend the same (49%) or more money (24%) on holidaying in the UK. Rural areas are the winners here, with 20% of people more likely to holiday in a rural location. In contrast, 27% say they’re less likely to take a city break.



The younger generation (aged 18-24) appear to be spearheading the return, and are by far the most positive across the board, whether that is spending more time with family and friends (60%) planning to eat out more (34%), visit pubs and bars more (30%) or do more outdoor activities (48%).



Other key findings for this demographic include:



• Whilst Gen Z tend to drink less than older generations, two thirds (66%) of young people aged 18-24 say that they plan to spend either the same or more time in pubs and bars, with 30% planning to go more often.



• Younger people are keen to rediscover the enjoyment of going to restaurants, with 34% of 18-24 year-olds saying they plan to do so more often than before, a sentiment shared by 21% of 25-34 year-olds. Almost three quarters (71%) of those aged 18-24 plan to eat out as regularly or more so than they did before.



• Among 18-24 year-olds, the desire for retail therapy remains strong, with 76% planning to shop as much or more than they did before.



Commenting on the findings, Jane Rexworthy, Executive Director of People 1st International said:



“It’s not surprising to see the importance that consumers are placing on health and hygiene when it comes to their plans to return to leisure activities. It’s also really encouraging that young people want to go out and seize the day after lock-down. Hopefully their zest for life will help to kick-start the hard-hit hospitality and tourism sectors.



“Staff training to support health and hygiene beyond Covid-19 that’s in line with government guidance is critical to building consumer confidence, which is why we have developed WorldHost 2020, a new e-learning module to empower staff to keep customers and colleagues safe - helping assure business leaders that they can reopen their doors with confidence.”



For further information, please contact:

Nicola Hunt, 020 7183 0383 | 07976 934342, nicola@nhpr.co.uk

Jo Parker, 07825 202410, joanne.parker@people1st.co.uk



Notes to the Editor

The research was based on an online survey of 2079 people from across the UK carried out by Populus in the third week of May 2020.



About People 1st International

People 1st International is an industry-led skills expert. We support businesses in the UK and internationally to build, develop and retain skilled workforces.



We’re a trusted partner to employers, industry bodies, skills organisations, donor funders, NGOs investment banks and governments, with over 50 years’ experience in skills development and technical vocational education and training.



Our practical, employer-led solutions are created in response to industry needs, using our unparalleled insight into the current and future skills priorities. We’re passionate about transforming skills and our experts work collaboratively with industry, governments and stakeholders to provide tailored support and facilitate responsive solutions to workforce challenges.



www.people1st.co.uk|info@people1st.co.uk|0203 074 1222|@p1stgroup