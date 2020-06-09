We are excited to be a UK reseller for the K3|pebblestone solution which we selected as it complements and enhances our existing fashion offering

End-to-end business management solution tailored for fashion, links manufacturing, supply chain and logistics seamlessly



London, United Kingdom. June 9th, 2020 – Xpedition and K3|pebblestone have announced their partnership. Xpedition will become a value added reseller for K3|pebblestone solutions in the Fashion and Apparel sector, and also provide support for existing users of the K3|pebblestone system.



K3|pebblestone fully supports Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Cloud with product extensions built for the industry covering the entire lifecycle from design to sale. K3 will provide solutions and subject matter expertise in the fashion market to complement Xpedition’s expertise in this area.



Frank Deans, Enterprise Business Development Manager at K3|pebblestone said: “K3 are thrilled to announce their partnership with Xpedition. In this strategic cooperation Xpedition will provide ongoing support to existing K3|pebblestone customers and strengthen our go-to-market proposition in the UK. We look forward to working with Xpedition to help businesses in Fashion and Apparel gain competitive edge and delight their customers."



Xpedition has substantial experience in the fashion industry with a broad range of solutions suitable for a wide array of Clothing and Apparel businesses. As a Microsoft Gold partner, Xpedition has an enviable reputation as a reliable advisor to ambitious fashion organisations, particularly those looking to build more efficient and sustainable operations. Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and a range of complementary fashion-focused applications, Xpedition offers customers an end-to-end, fully integrated business management solution.



Dean Carroll, General Manager at Xpedition, stated: “We are excited to be a UK reseller for the K3|pebblestone solution which we selected as it complements and enhances our existing fashion offering. Our highly skilled team has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the fashion industry. By adding the K3|pebblestone platform to the Xpedition suite of solutions we will extend our offering to fashion organisations, from ambitious companies looking to grow to established global brands, enabling them to benefit from increased efficiencies, sustainability and profitability.”







About Xpedition

With 20 years as a Microsoft Gold Partner and more than 630 successful Dynamics 365 projects delivered, Xpedition is one of the UK’s leading and trusted Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation partners.



Whether you’re looking to move to the cloud, implement a new business application, enhance your existing Dynamics 365 system, or need support, we’re here to help businesses transform and grow.



Our Microsoft certified consultants have deep experience of implementing Dynamics 365 CRM and ERP across a range of industry sectors and types of business with industry specific solutions tailored for:

Fashion and Apparel, Financial Services and Charities.



We provide expert guidance and support in buying, implementing, and optimising Dynamics 365 applications. And with a philosophy of coaching businesses to achieve the digital transformation that’s right for them, you can rest assured you’ve found the ideal Dynamics 365 partner for your fashion business.



www.xpedition.co.uk



About K3

K3 is a leading digital innovator and a top 20 global ISV for Microsoft, supplying integrated business systems to brand owners, retailers, manufacturers and distributors. With 25+ years of experience, delivering award winning solutions to more than 3,000 customers across 40 countries worldwide K3 is passionate about providing end to end business solutions, through the power of our people, and our chosen industry vertical solutions, in the cloud, hybrid and on-premise.

Learn more at: www.k3software.com

AppSource: K3|pebblestone



