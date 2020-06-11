The Eurostop Mobile POS will enable us to minimise the number of interactions needed between staff and customers

Mobile POS to provide seamless flow from customer service to final transaction

Shaws, Ireland’s leading department store chain is to implement Eurostop’s mpos one-device mobile POS solution to support social distancing in-store. Scheduled to open the majority of its stores from 15th June, Shaws is planning to use the Eurostop solution as part of its reopening plans in its Beauty department before rolling it out through other departments, with future plans to include its concession partners. This will allow customers to deal with just one member of staff for product consultations and then complete the purchase, without the need to go to a bank of tills.



Based on the Sunmi P2 Lite the Eurostop’s mpos solution provides in built scanning, EPOS and integrated card payments on one device.



Ian Fanning, Retail Director at Shaws commented; “Like many retailers we are looking at ways to safeguard our customers and staff as we reopen after the Coronavirus pandemic. The Eurostop Mobile POS will enable us to minimise the number of interactions needed between staff and customers, because we can take payment for goods at any location within the store. This means that customers do not necessarily need to go to the fixed cash desks, supporting social distancing measures.”



Stuart Ward, Business Development Manager at Eurostop said; “At Eurostop we have specialised in developing systems for fashion, footwear and lifestyle retailers for over 30 years. The sector is extraordinarily resilient, and our aim is to deliver technology solutions that can help our many clients around the world open their doors to customers once again, and get back to what they do best. Our mobile and app based solutions, like mpos and MyShoppr® both enable retailers to improve the customer journey, while complying with social distancing rules.”



-ends-



NOTES TO EDITORS



About Shaws

Shaws is one of Ireland’s leading department store retailers. Every month sees over half a million customer visits to its 17 stores, for high quality clothing, accessories, footwear, beauty and home products. Shaws employs 1,000 people in the business, operating close to 300,000 square feet of retail space in prominent high street and shopping centre locations.

Henry Shaw founded Shaws in 1864, when he opened a small drapery store in Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Today, the company remains family-owned and the current Managing Director, Jonathan Shaw, is among the fourth generation of the Shaw family to work in the business.

For more information please visit: https://www.shaws.ie/



About Eurostop

With 30 years’ experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.



Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.



People use Eurostop’s systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Malaysia. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, Erke, FatFace, JD Sports, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Pavers Shoes, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.



For more information visit: www.eurostop.com or contact:



Editors’ Contacts

Deborah Loh

Eurostop Limited

Tel: +44(0)20 8991 2700

Email: deborahl@eurostop.com



Andreina West

PR Artistry Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1491 845553

email: andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk