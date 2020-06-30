A marketing agency made it to a major milestone in time for its latest birthday.



Aqueous Digital will enter its tenth year, during which it aims to turn over £1m for the first time, buoyed by hitting a recurring revenue target five months ahead of schedule.



To do so in May, at the peak of a global coronavirus outbreak, only makes the Cheshire firm’s feat more remarkable.



“So many businesses have struggled during lockdown but we’ve used it as an opportunity to work with people and adapt their digital marketing plans,” said managing director Jonathan Guy, who set up the company in June 2011 together with his wife, Emma.



“By collaborating closely with our existing customers and identifying new ways to generate income, we’ve played a part in helping them to survive the most difficult trading conditions.”



Alongside SEO and digital marketing services, Aqueous provides its clients with pay-per-click and reputation management.



And an international customer base, which includes professional services such as solicitors and accountants as well as online retailers and manufacturers, has continued to prosper despite the UK economy being among the hardest hit by the impact of Covid-19.



Not only that, but the staff at Aqueous – which now numbers 15 employees and 10 freelancers - has worked at home since mid-March after the company’s office in Sutton Weaver closed temporarily to comply with restrictions imposed by the Government during the pandemic.



Jonathan said: “We are immensely proud of our team’s efforts – they have been truly amazing, going above and beyond to support our customers during the crisis.



“The fact we are thriving is a reflection of their hard work.”



Aqueous, a finalist in two categories at the most recent Halton Business awards and a recipient of the prize for marketing excellence in 2017, does not intend to stop there.



After hiring a marketing manager for the first time, it also plans to expand both its technical and sales capability this summer.



Those appointments will enable the company to accelerate towards its ambitious revenue goal, set this time four years ago.



Jonathan added: “We forecast back in 2016 that we would reach the million-pound landmark by the end of 2020, and now have an incredibly strong foundation on which to build that will help us do exactly that.



“It positions us perfectly too for the future in a fast-changing marketplace that rewards those who prove they can continuously innovate.”



Notes



Aqueous Digital is based in Runcorn, Cheshire.



Jonathan Guy, who lives in Northwich, started the business in 2011 and it has since grown into award-winning agency.



Aqueous specialises in SEO and Content Marketing and also provides PPC advertising, social media and reputation management for existing customers.



