South Gloucestershire based Home Leisure Direct, the UK’s leading retailer for games room products, have increased their domestic sales by 70% compared with May to June 2019. Whilst the economy, understandably, has contracted Home Leisure Direct is struggling to keep up with demand. Andy Beresford, Co-Founder and CEO said:



“At the start of the lockdown at the end of March, we thought things were looking extremely challenging for the business. However, we soon realised that unlike the financial crash in 2008, there was still demand for games room products and, crucially, money in the system.”



Beresford continued, “Understandably, our trade businesses have been massively impacted by the pandemic with pubs only just about to open their doors, but we have high hopes that business will bounce back, especially as we are a leading supplier of contactless payment pool tables.”



Home Leisure employs 37 staff with showrooms north of Bristol in Elberton and warehouses and a logistics operation in Avonmouth, with distribution centres throughout the country. Many of the commercial/trade focused staff have been repositioned to work on the domestic market. After initially furloughing the majority of staff only a small number of employees are still inactive and Home Leisure Direct is hoping to reposition all staff based on the demands of the market.



Beresford said: “We have had to make considerable changes to the way we work but I am thankful that due to the resilience and enthusiasm of our staff, plus their ability to multitask, we hope we are poised to not only survive but thrive with this ‘new normal’.”



Established in 2007, Home Leisure is the leading provider of home leisure equipment in the UK - www.homeleisuredirect.com



