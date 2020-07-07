Mobile POS solution provides scanning, EPOS and card payments on one device helping meet latest government shopping guidelines



Trotters Childrenswear, the independent children’s clothing retailer, is re-opening in line with the latest government guidance using Eurostop’s mpos one-device mobile POS solution to support social distancing for its customers. Celebrating its 30th year of trading this year, Trotters is implementing mpos in stores, enabling it to serve customers and allow them to pay for items anywhere on the shop floor, helping to adhere to the current social distancing guidelines.



Eurostop’s mpos solution is based on the Sunmi P2 Lite and provides in built scanning, EPOS and integrated card payments on one device.



Natasha Lunney, COO at Trotters said; “We have spent a long time working out how we could welcome customers back whilst adhering to the latest government guidelines on social distancing. We were due to celebrate the company’s 30th birthday this year and it’s the first time in our history that we’ve been faced with such a challenge. Eurostop’s mpos has definitely helped in our flagship store as we’re able to serve customers from anywhere on the shop floor, making the customer journey much less stressful and helping to keep to the new social distancing measures.”



Jeremy Rodrigues, Product Manager at Eurostop said; “Eurostop’s focus has always been to develop technology solutions that meet the needs of retailers. The opportunity to start re-opening stores is welcome news, although we recognise it brings new challenges as retailers balance business needs with new stringent social distancing guidelines. mpos and MyShoppr® are mobile and app based solutions that both enable retailers to improve the customer journey, while complying with the new rules.”



About Trotters

Founded by Sophie Mirman and husband Richard Ross, the first Trotters store opened its doors in October 1990 at 34 Kings Road, Chelsea, London, SW3 4UD.

Trotters was the first store dedicated solely to children. Catering from top to toe, and offering a fantastic range of clothes, shoes, books and toys, the store also boasts a magnificent hairdressing department with a giant fish tank. It is still the same family-owned and run business as a quarter of a century ago, committed to providing excellent customer service and a fun shopping experience for both parents and children, expanding to six stores in and around London as well online.

Originally concentrating on the 0-8 age group, customer demand has led Trotters to increase this to 0-11 years. New ranges are introduced all the time as Trotters sources the best from all over the world. All of the clothing is exclusive to Trotters.

As a team, Sophie and Richard were involved in the establishment of the Tie Rack in England and went on to create Sock Shop and thereafter Trotters. Sophie has won many awards including the Veuve Clicquot Businesswoman of the Year, Marketing Woman of the Year and Motivator of the Year.

Since the beginning, its ethos has not changed: to provide superb quality and an excellent shopping experience for both parents and their children.

For more information please visit: www.trotters.co.uk



About Eurostop

With 30 years’ experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.



Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.



People use Eurostop’s systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Malaysia. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, Erke, FatFace, JD Sports, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Pavers Shoes, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.



For more information visit: www.eurostop.com or contact:



