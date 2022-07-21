The only fully automated Identity Service Provider (IDSP) to be certiﬁed in the UK ahead of real change in the new right-to-work regulations on Oct 1



21 July 2022, LONDON. Xydus, the company ﬁxing identity for an expansive world, today announces its Identity Management platform, which supports ID veriﬁcation & authentication services, has been certiﬁed to the government standards deﬁned in the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework. Xydus is one of only a handful of accredited IDSPs currently available.



Coming into effect on October 1st, 2022, it will be a regulated operational requirement for all UK workplaces to carry out digital RTW checks via certiﬁed IDSPs. Manual checks continue to be permitted, but temporary emergency Covid rules allowing manual right-to-work checks to be conducted remotely using a video call will cease to be legal. Achieving certiﬁed IDSP status is therefore essential for any digital identity service provider that wants to support UK businesses beyond October 1.



Xydus CISO Jos Aussems said, “It’s incredibly humbling to see the team’s hard work recognised by the UK government, who invited Xydus to participate in its pilot accreditation scheme. We were very pleased to have been given the opportunity to be a voice at the table in the future direction and consideration for the Trust Framework. The new legislation will be essential in supporting remote workers and ‘the digital HQ’, ensuring seamless onboarding and offboarding of workers without the fear of penalties or ﬁnes.”



From October 1st 2022, all employers operating in the UK have to comply with the latest Right To Work legislation or face signiﬁcant sanctions, ﬁnes and potential brand damage. For example, failing to comply can result in a civil penalty of up to £20,000 per non-compliant check, losing the ability to sponsor work visa applications for foreign nationals and even a criminal conviction in serious cases.



Xydus CEO Russell King added, “We built a platform to resolve today's and tomorrow's identity management challenges. We launched our Channel Partner programme with a singular focus on maximising client returns commercially and operationally while enabling resolution to organisations' ongoing challenges in maintaining multi-jurisdictional regulatory compliance.



Vialto Partners are consistently identiﬁed as the global leader in mobility, tax and immigration corporate advisory services. Collaborating with Vialto has enabled us to deliver a solution that meets the legal requirements of RTW on every user journey, irrespective of the employee work authorisation and identity-related documentation or status."



Stephan Judge, Director of RTW at Vialto, commented: “We’re delighted our partnership with Xydus continues to go from strength to strength, and the government certiﬁcation is a testament to the work we’ve done together. Our clients have consistently demonstrated that Xydus and its identity management platform delivers against their requirements and future objectives. Seeing our expertise contribute to a world-leading offering ahead of October’s legislation is truly exciting.



About IDSP certiﬁcation



To achieve IDSP certiﬁcation through the pilot scheme, companies must highlight the identity proﬁle(s) their technology uses and the complexity of the evidence chain needed to achieve veriﬁcation or authentication. This includes what information the digital identity solution needs to know, use and verify and how it then achieves this, such as through biometrics. The scheme breaks down this analysis into ﬁve areas; strength, veriﬁcation, activity history, validity and fraud.



