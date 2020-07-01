•The Armoury delivers digital strategies for Casio brands EDIFICE and G-SHOCK



Norwich-based strategic and creative marketing agency The Armoury has delivered a double-digit increase in eCommerce conversion rates for Casio sub-brand G-SHOCK, thanks to a new digital strategy and improved checkout process.



In 2019, international electronics company Casio invited The Armoury to deliver long-term digital strategies for its EDIFICE and G-SHOCK brands, with a view to improving online presence and sales figures. This led to an 8-month web design project for The Armoury, which kicked off with an audit of both brands’ eCommerce websites, focusing on user experience (UX) and fitness for the future.



In line with the findings, The Armoury went on to craft functional, responsive new wireframes for edifice-watches.co.uk, while refreshing the look and feel of the brand.



The project was delivered in-line with a website migration to Magento 2, alongside Magento development specialists Pinpoint. Working collaboratively, the two agencies brought UX and web development best practices together to create a multi-channel, future-proof website.



The checkout process for both websites was also transformed, making the path to purchase easier for users. Payment methods Apple Pay and Klarna were added at this point, along with Click-and-Collect functionality, giving customers more choice at the point of sale.



The roll-out of the EDIFICE website in late-April resulted in dramatic improvements in website performance, while the latest figures from the G-SHOCK website show a 63.56% rise in conversions year-on-year. This was accompanied by an 85% uptick in the seven weeks following the launch.



Casio has since tasked The Armoury with reviewing the user experience for Casio.co.uk, which is currently being produced by The Armoury's dedicated user experience design team.



Says James Davey, Strategy Director at The Armoury: “Whether we’re working with start-ups or established international brands, we’re dedicated to delivering tangible results – and we couldn’t be happier with the Casio figures. Such a strong improvement in the conversion rate is a testament to our collaboration with both the Casio and Pinpoint teams. Our focus on being a commercially led agency leads us to continually look to enhance a brands’ online presence and create eCommerce sites that generate incremental sales.”



Jen Kelly, head of marketing at Casio, adds: “We’re delighted with the results. The Armoury has delivered on every aspect of the initial brief, which has grown over time. Our online presence has developed and awareness has grown, especially for G-SHOCK, which is seeing a significant improvement in conversion rates. We look forward to working with The Armoury in the future.”



The Armoury has a strong heritage working with timepiece manufacturers, having also worked with luxury brand Bremont Watches for more than four years. Over that period The Armoury has shaped the company’s digital and eCommerce strategies, while in recent months supporting in managing its US and UK Shopify platforms. The agency’s input has been vital in scoping additional functionality for the site, including an MB Watch Configurator, which allows users to design their own Martin Baker watch.



In recent months The Armoury has also joined forces with Marloe Watch Company, redesigning its eCommerce website on the Shopify platform.







